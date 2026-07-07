San Jose pastor, former nonprofit leader convicted of domestic violence

A San Jose pastor and the former head of a South Bay community group was convicted of a domestic violence attack on a woman with whom he had a relationship, authorities said.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said in a press release on Monday that a jury last week convicted Ray Fitzgerald Montgomery of assaulting a 42-year-old woman in his home in 2024.

At the time, the 59-year-old Montgomery was the executive director of San Jose-based People Acting in Community Together (PACT), a faith-based advocacy group. Montgomery stepped down as the head of the organization following the domestic violence accusation.

On June 6, 2024, the victim went to Montgomery's home and during an argument, Montgomery picked the victim up and dragged her down the hallway, and also choked her by pressing her neck between his forearm and bicep, according to the DA's Office. The victim reported she collapsed to the floor after almost losing consciousness, then ran to the bathroom and called a friend to rescue her, the DA's Office said.

She went to Stanford Hospital the next day and reported the incident with photos she took of herself. She contacted the San Jose Police Department in November to report the Montgomery's identity and the location of the assault, the DA's Office said.

Before he was charged, Montgomery filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman, saying her accusations led to a "forced" resignation and loss of income and job opportunities, the San Jose Spotlight reported.

Following his trial, a jury on July 2 took three hours to find Montgomery guilty of misdemeanor domestic violence, the DA's Office said. His defamation lawsuit was still pending.

"We believe domestic violence victims," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a prepared statement. "Lawsuits and lying will never stop us from seeking justice for those who are hurt by their partners."

Montgomery faces a maximum of one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000, along with probation and other restrictions. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 8.