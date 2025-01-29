San Jose police arrest Livermore man in child sexual assault case

A 53-year-old man from Alameda County has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a child in San Jose, police said.

In a statement Wednesday, San Jose police arrested the suspect on Jan. 23, following an investigation that began on New Year's Eve.

Detectives with the department's Internet Crimes Against Children / Child Exploitation Detail determined that the suspect and victim had met through an online chat app and had arranged to meet at a location in San Jose. During the meeting, the suspect drove to an empty parking lot where he proceeded to sexually assault the child.

Police identified the suspect as Alfonso Ramirez of Livermore and obtained arrest and search warrants. Officers located Ramirez in San Jose and he was later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor.

San Jose police arrested Alfonso Ramirez on Jan. 23, 2025 in connection with a child sexual assault investigation. San Jose Police Department

Officers did not say when he would appear in court on the charge.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Camarillo of the department's Internet Crimes Against Children / Child Exploitation Detail Task Force over email or by calling 408-537-1381.