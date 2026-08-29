Woman found stabbed in San Jose dies, homicide investigation underway

A woman died after she was found inside a home with at least one stab wound, police said.

The San Jose Police Department responded to a home along Linda Vista Street shortly before 2 p.m. for a report of a suspicious circumstance. Officers soon found a woman unconscious and unresponsive in the home.

The woman died at the scene and it was later determined that she was suffering from at least one stab wound. The investigation was ruled a homicide.

Police said the victim and suspect, a woman, knew each other. The suspect's identification has not been released.

A motive is still under investigation.