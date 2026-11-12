Man accused of violently assaulting woman in San Jose Japantown

A San Jose man who police said was on probation was arrested in connection with assaulting a woman outside a business in the city's Japantown earlier this month, according to officers.

Around 5:35 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers were called to North 5th and Jackson streets following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

According to preliminary investigation, the victim had just left her vehicle and confronted the suspect for allegedly trespassing. Police said the suspect violently assaulted the victim and damaged her vehicle.

With the help of witnesses, officers detained and arrested the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Jesse Alfaro. Police said Alfaro was found to be possessing illegal narcotics and was on probation.

Alfaro was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and possession of illegal narcotics.