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San Jose police bust alleged illegal nightclub found in industrial space

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Police in San Jose said that they have busted an alleged illegal nightclub found in an industrial space.

In a statement Friday, police said they received "numerous complaints" about a building on the 1600 block of Rogers Avenue, between Queens Lane and Junction Avenue in North San Jose. An investigation by the department's Vice Unit and patrol officers found what they described as an illegal, underground nightclub that operated on weekends.

Police said the establishment was running without required permits, did not verify the ages of patrons at the door and charged admission. The club was also linked to several calls for service, which included an assault with a deadly weapon.

"This isn't about going after unpermitted businesses, but targeting the source of violent crimes that can threaten public safety," the department said on social media on Friday.

Additional details about the business were not immediately available.

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