San Jose police bust alleged illegal nightclub found in industrial space

Police in San Jose said that they have busted an alleged illegal nightclub found in an industrial space.

In a statement Friday, police said they received "numerous complaints" about a building on the 1600 block of Rogers Avenue, between Queens Lane and Junction Avenue in North San Jose. An investigation by the department's Vice Unit and patrol officers found what they described as an illegal, underground nightclub that operated on weekends.

Police said the establishment was running without required permits, did not verify the ages of patrons at the door and charged admission. The club was also linked to several calls for service, which included an assault with a deadly weapon.

After receiving numerous complaints regarding a problem building in an industrial area located in the 1600 block of Rogers Avenue, the SJPD Vice Unit began an extensive investigation, revealing an illegal, underground nightclub operating on the weekends. It was discovered that… pic.twitter.com/sHk6FApMOL — San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) July 10, 2026

"This isn't about going after unpermitted businesses, but targeting the source of violent crimes that can threaten public safety," the department said on social media on Friday.

Additional details about the business were not immediately available.