A Gilroy man has been arrested in connection with a fight between two drivers on a San Jose freeway earlier this month that left one person dead.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a fight on southbound Interstate 880 near the Highway 101 interchange just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Investigators said a dispute between the drivers of a Toyota RAV4 and a white Ram ProMaster van escalated to the point where both drivers stopped and got out of their vehicles on the freeway.

One of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where they died four days later.

CHP detectives identified the suspect as 51-year-old Bobby Ray Ozier Jr. of Gilroy and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Gilroy police located the suspect's vehicle and detained Ozier the day after the fight, CHP said. Detectives then took him into custody.

Ozier was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on charges related to aggravated assault, battery and involuntary manslaughter, CHP said.

Authorities have not identified the driver who died or detailed what sparked the dispute.