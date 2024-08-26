Watch CBS News
Woman killed in weekend San Jose hit-and-run; person of interest surrenders

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

A person of interest has surrendered to authorities following a hit-and-run collision that killed a woman in East San Jose over the weekend, police said.

Shortly after 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 400 block of North 33rd Street on reports of a person down. Officers found the victim in the roadway, unresponsive and bleeding.

Medical personnel performed life-saving measures on the woman, but the woman was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said. The victim's name has not been released.

During the investigation, police said the woman may have been run over by a vehicle.

Hours after the incident, a person of interest surrendered at the police department. Police did not provide the person's identity.

Sunday's incident was the city's 22nd homicide of the year. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Jize of the department's Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.

