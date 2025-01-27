5 suspects arrested in connection with San Jose gang-related shooting

Police in San Jose announced Monday that five suspects were arrested in connection with a gang-related shooting that took place last year.

On the morning of Jul. 21, officers were called to a home on the 1300 block of Dubert Lane near Santee Drive on reports of a weapons disturbance in which four unknown male suspects threatened an adult male victim. Police said one of the suspects brandished a machete, while a second suspect brandished a knife and a third suspect brandished a firearm.

The suspects fled the scene in a car when another resident entered the home. About five minutes later, the suspects returned and fired multiple rounds at the home.

During the shooting, one of the bullets entered a second home, striking a mattress while a person was sleeping and narrowly missed their head.

As police investigated, officers identified the suspect vehicle, locating it near Story and King roads in East San Jose. Officers conducted a "high-risk" enforcement stop and arrested the driver, identified as 37-year-old Victor Gonzalez, in connection with the shooting.

A preliminary investigation determined the shooting was gang-motivated. Detectives with the department's Gang Investigations Unit identified two additional suspects in the shooting and obtained arrest and search warrants.

A second suspect, identified as 34-year-old Ruben Gonzalez, was arrested on Oct. 2. On Jan. 15, officers arrested 39-year-old Francisco Mercado and served search warrants at the homes.

While serving warrants, police said they found two people who removed a bag from a home. Officers detained the two and found the bag contained firearms.

(Clockwise from top left) Reuben Gonzalez, Victor Gonzalez, Francisco Mercado, Timothy Nelson and Corrina Namuleg, were arrested in connection with an investigation into a gang-related shooting in San Jose on Jul. 21, 2024. San Jose Police Department

The pair, identified as 38-year-old Corrina Namuleg and 18-year-old Timothy Nelson, were taken into custody on suspicion of conspiracy and possession of illegal firearms.

Police said they recovered a total of eight firearms at the homes, three of which were privately manufactured. Officers also recovered a machete and multiple rounds of ammunition.

All five suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple felony charges, police said.

Anyone with additional information abut the case is asked to contact Detective Escobedo of the department's Gang Investigations Unit or Officer Havlick over email or by calling 408-277-3835.