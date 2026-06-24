San Jose firefighters battling vegetation fire in east foothills

The San Jose Fire Department said crews were battling a vegetation fire Wednesday night in the east foothills.

The blaze was in the area of the 5000 block of Sierra Road and began burning just after 9 p.m. According to San Jose Fire, it had burned about 5 acres as of 9:30 p.m.

In a social media post, Mayor Matt Mahan said Cal Fire crews were also responding to the fire.

Just before 10 p.m., San Jose Fire said firefighters were able to stop forward progress on the fire's right flank.

#SJFD firefighters are responding to a Tier 2 vegetation fire in the area of the 5000 block of Sierra Rd in the east foothills. Approximately 5 acres in size, slow rate of spread. No structures threatened at this time. Please avoid the area.



TOC: 9:05pm pic.twitter.com/yKJv75Sv95 — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 25, 2026

The flames were not threatening structures.