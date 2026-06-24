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San Jose firefighters battling vegetation fire in east foothills

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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The San Jose Fire Department said crews were battling a vegetation fire Wednesday night in the east foothills.

The blaze was in the area of the 5000 block of Sierra Road and began burning just after 9 p.m. According to San Jose Fire, it had burned about 5 acres as of 9:30 p.m.

In a social media post, Mayor Matt Mahan said Cal Fire crews were also responding to the fire.

Just before 10 p.m., San Jose Fire said firefighters were able to stop forward progress on the fire's right flank.

The flames were not threatening structures. 

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