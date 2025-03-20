Major fire burns vacant warehouses near San Jose's SAP Center
A large fire destroyed a vacant warehouse in downtown San Jose early Thursday morning and damaged a second vacant warehouse, the Fire Department said.
The fire started at about 3:30 a.m. at W. St. John Street and Autumn Street just north of the SAP Center. It was brought under control at 5:31 a.m., the department said.
One of the buildings collapsed in the flames and the adjacent warehouse sustained significant damage to one side.
Firefighters were still at the scene as of 7:30 a.m. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.
The Fire Department said both buildings were scheduled for demolition later this month.