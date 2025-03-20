Major fire burns vacant warehouses near San Jose's SAP Center

A large fire destroyed a vacant warehouse in downtown San Jose early Thursday morning and damaged a second vacant warehouse, the Fire Department said.

The fire started at about 3:30 a.m. at W. St. John Street and Autumn Street just north of the SAP Center. It was brought under control at 5:31 a.m., the department said.

#SJFD firefighters remain on scene of a full first alarm assignment at two adjacent vacant warehouses at W St John St and Autumn St, near SAP Center. One building completely destroyed, the other with damage to one side. No reported injuries.



TOC: 3:33am. Under control: 5:31am. pic.twitter.com/kfb2v6vQWT — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 20, 2025

One of the buildings collapsed in the flames and the adjacent warehouse sustained significant damage to one side.

Firefighters were still at the scene as of 7:30 a.m. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

The Fire Department said both buildings were scheduled for demolition later this month.