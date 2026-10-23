Overnight fire at San Jose housing complex damages more than 20 vehicles, carport

Nearly two dozen vehicles were damaged and a carport was destroyed following a fire at a San Jose housing complex early Friday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., firefighters were called to the 200 block of Shadow Run Drive, near Almaden Road and Alma Avenue, on reports of a vehicle fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire under control about an hour later.

According to the fire department, a detached carport was destroyed. More than 20 vehicles sustained varying degrees of damage.

Scene of a fire that damaged cars and destroyed a carport at a housing complex on Shadow Run Drive in San Jose on Oct. 23, 2026. San Jose Fire Department

There were no reports of injuries or residents being displaced.

Additional details about the fire were not immediately available. The cause is under investigation.