2-alarm house fire in South San Jose injures firefighter

A firefighter was injured while putting down a fire at a home in San Jose Thursday morning, authorities said.

The San Jose Fire Department said that firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire reported at 8:17 a.m. on the 5500 block of Century Manor Court in South San Jose.

"The first units arriving on the scene arrived within six minutes reporting heavy flame and smoke coming from the second and first floor of the building," said Battalion Chief John Li.

#SJFD firefighters are on scene of a second alarm assignment at a residential structure on the 5500 block of Century Manor Ct in South San José. One firefighter transported with burn injuries. One cat alert and meowing after oxygen mask.



TOC: 9:49am. Knockdown at 8:56am. pic.twitter.com/EGthmJ1RMs — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 22, 2024

Li said one firefighter suffered burn injuries to his ear and was taken to a hospital for treatment. A subsequent update indicated the firefighter had injuries to his upper back, shoulder and ear.

No other injuries were reported. Four people were displaced from the home, the department said in a follow-up post.

Firefighters rescued a cat from the burning structure and gave it oxygen. It was said to be "alert and meowing." Later Thursday morning, the department said a dog had also been rescued.

The fire was knocked down at 8:56 a.m., the department said. The cause of the fire was still being determined.