1 dead, 1 injured in early morning house fire in San Jose

One person has died and another person was injured following a house fire that broke out in a San Jose neighborhood early Wednesday morning, firefighters said.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, the fire was reported at a single-family home on the 1200 block of Sylvia Avenue, near McLaughlin Avenue, shortly after 4:30 a.m. The fire was knocked down at 5:13 a.m. and did not spread to adjacent homes.

Firefighters said one fatality was confirmed. A second person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities did not release the victim's name.

In a statement Wednesday morning, the fire department said the Red Cross was assisting displaced residents, which included three adults and two dogs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.