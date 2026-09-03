Dump truck hits, kills man riding e-bike in San Jose

A man riding an e-bike in San Jose early Thursday morning was struck and killed by a dump truck, police said.

The collision happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Tully Road near Lanai Avenue just east of U.S. Highway 101 in East San Jose. The San Jose Police Department said it was determined that the dump truck was heading west on Tully past the Lanai intersection when it struck the bicyclist who was also heading west on Tully in the bike lane.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. The truck driver remained at the location and cooperated with the investigation, according to police. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, police added.

It was the city's 32nd fatal collision and 32nd traffic-related death of 2026.

The bicyclist's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner after his family is notified.

Police asked anyone with information about the collision to contact Detective Banzon #4661 of the department's traffic investigations unit at 4661@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.