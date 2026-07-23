Earthquakes shut out by Orlando City in first match since World Cup break
Antoine Griezmann scored in his MLS debut, David Brekalo and Iván Angulo each scored his first goal of the season, and Orlando City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4-0 on Wednesday night in the first game for both teams since before the World Cup break.
Griezmann was acquired in March from Atlético Madrid — where he is the club's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals and 97 assists in 488 matches — with the understanding that the 35-year-old forward would report to Orlando after the conclusion of the La Liga season.
Braian Ojeda added a goal for Orlando (5-9-2). Maxime Crépeau had seven saves.
Brekalo was left unmarked and flicked in a header off a perfectly placed free kick played into the center of the area by Eduard Atuesta to open the scoring in the seventh minute.
Atuesta pushed a pass to Angulo, who faced no pressure as he approached the penalty box and ripped a low shot that skipped past Gunn to make it 2-0 in the 29th minute. It was Angulo's first goal since Oct. 5, 2024 against Cincinnati.
Angus Gunn made his MLS debut and had three saves for the Earthquakes (10-4-2).
Gunn, a 30-year-old Scotland international, signed with San Jose on July 8 after he was released by the Premier League's Nottingham Forest FC. The Earthquakes traded goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as "Daniel" — to Dallas on July 9.
Daniel had 14 shutouts in 78 regular-season starts across three-plus seasons with San Jose.