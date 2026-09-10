San Jose duplex residents escape after early morning fire breaks out

Residents of a duplex are safe after a fire broke out in a San Jose neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 5:55 a.m., the San Jose Fire Department was called to a building on the 2900 block of Union Avenue, between Foxworthy and Curtner avenues. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire burning in the attic and a second alarm was called.

Firefighters said they were able to evacuate all occupants out of the duplex.

UPDATE: Crews withdrawing from the interior of the home and transitioning to defensive operations with aerial master streams because of roof collapse. pic.twitter.com/climoIBweI — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) September 10, 2026

In an update posted around 7 a.m., the fire department said crews withdrew from the interior of the home and transitioned to defensive operations after the roof collapsed. The fire was knocked down around 7:50 a.m.

There are no immediate reports of injuries. Firefighters did not say what caused the fire.