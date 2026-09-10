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San Jose duplex residents escape after early morning fire breaks out

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Residents of a duplex are safe after a fire broke out in a San Jose neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 5:55 a.m., the San Jose Fire Department was called to a building on the 2900 block of Union Avenue, between Foxworthy and Curtner avenues. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire burning in the attic and a second alarm was called.

Firefighters said they were able to evacuate all occupants out of the duplex.

In an update posted around 7 a.m., the fire department said crews withdrew from the interior of the home and transitioned to defensive operations after the roof collapsed. The fire was knocked down around 7:50 a.m.

There are no immediate reports of injuries. Firefighters did not say what caused the fire.

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