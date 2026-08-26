San Jose city employee killed while repairing streetlight

A San Jose transportation employee was killed Tuesday while performing repairs, officials said.

In a statement Tuesday, Mayor Matt Mahan, City Manager Jennifer Maguire and Department of Transportation Director John Ristow said the employee had been fatally injured while fixing a streetlight.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation told CBS News Bay Area that a collision took place in the area of Hillsdale and Narvaez avenues, off Highway 87. Officials did not release the worker's name or provide additional information about the incident that led to his death.

"We are deeply heartbroken about his passing and grateful for his public service," the city said in a statement. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and his department teammates during this incredibly difficult time."

City officials also urged drivers to be attentive on the road.

"Always slow down and make space for maintenance workers, construction crews, and emergency services stopped in the roadway," the city added.