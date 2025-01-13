San Jose Fire crews knock down 2-alarm house fire

Firefighters were able to control a two-alarm house fire near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The fire was first reported shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, according to a tweet by the fire department's account. Crews responded to the fire on the 2500 block of Monterey Rd. where they found a single-story, single-family residence on fire.

#SJFD firefighters are on scene of a second alarm assignment at a single-story, single-family residential structure on the 2500 block of Monterey Rd. All occupants are out. Live wires down. Traffic impacted in both directions on Monterey Rd. Please avoid the area.



TOC: 3:50pm. pic.twitter.com/Xd5WBMNriS — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) January 14, 2025

A second alarm was called on at the fire as crews helped get all occupants out of the structure. Firefighters said that the fire had brought down live wires down at the scene. Three dogs were also taken off the property, officials said.

Firefighters had the incident knocked down as of about 4:45 p.m., authorities tweeted later. There were no injuries reported. PG&E crews are actively working on securing the power lines that came down.

Traffic was being impacted in both directions on Monterey Rd. and VTA service through the area is interrupted. The public was being advised to avoid the area.