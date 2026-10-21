San Jose couple's foundation works to improve youth literacy levels

Two-thirds of children who cannot read by the time they're in fourth grade will wind up in jail or on welfare, according to the World Literacy Foundation. A San Jose couple is working to break that disturbing trend.

Alicia and Darrell Cortez recently arrived at Shirakawa Elementary School in San Jose bearing books and the promise of prizes.

"We're going to reward them with this experience of a lifetime, a holiday shopping spree," Darrell Cortez said.

He and his wife Alicia started Shop with a Cop Foundation Silicon Valley in 2008. Just before Darrell retired from 30 years on the San Jose police force, he was looking for way to serve the community.

He said he liked the concept behind the national Shop with a Cop. Although they're not affiliated with the nationwide initiative, the couple started taking underserved kids on a shopping spree for the holidays.

"The joy for me is the actual day of the event - to see the joy on the faces of the children," said Alicia, a retired educator.

In 2015, they added a 10-week literacy program in underperforming San Jose schools targeting third graders.

"It's the turning point. It's where they're learning to read and they make that transition to reading to learn," Alicia said.

The couple knows reading can transform a child's path in life. The Literacy Project Foundation says 85% of youth in juvenile court system struggle to read.

"The juvenile hall-to-prison pipeline begins in the classroom so we have to do what we can to put a stop to that," Darrell said.

On their recent visit to Shirakawa Elementary, the Cortezes and their volunteers introduced books to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The nonprofit helped raise reading scores at the school by 18% last year, so more than half of the students can read at or above grade level.

Isaac's test scores jumped last year.

"Then I started doing that program and actually locked in and I passed and I was excited and got all the prizes," he said.

Martin now reads for entertainment.

"When I went on vacation, I bring one of my favorite books and it helps me," said the fourth grader.

The 200 students in the literacy program receive a Shop with a Cop Foundation Silicon Valley shopping spree during the holiday season. They each receive a gift card for $300. Top readers get to spend $50 more.

Take Samantha. She not only bought herself a Hello Kitty plushie during last year's shopping festivities, but she also found that she enjoyed the required 20 minutes of reading a day.

"I think I just want to read because I want to, not because I want something," she beamed.

Peter Diaz. California Community President of Citizens Equity First Credit Union (CEFCU) helps sponsor the Cortez's service projects.

"They're all in," Diaz said. "They help build that foundation which helps improve educational success, so it's an investment for the future."

"It's rewarding and humbling at the same time to know that these students are excelling," Darrell said.