San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres stripped of responsibilities in unanimous vote

San Jose City Councilmember Omar Torres was removed from all of his official appointments on Tuesday as police investigate child sex crime allegations.

Mayor Matt Mahan's office issued a press release saying the city council unanimously voted to "remove District 3 Councilmember Omar Torres from all Council-assigned appointments." The motion was put forward by Mahan.

The vote comes as police investigate allegations made against Torres.

In the wake of the investigation, Mahan's office said Torres has not appeared at various meetings.

"While we don't have the tools we need to fully remove him from office as the community has asked us to do, we can and have stripped him from all committees, boards and commissions," said Mahan, in the press release.

During the city council meeting on Tuesday, Mahan said Torres was "holding his seat hostage" and that should Torres continue to ask for excused absences due to illness he may demand a better explanation. He explained that the council's approval of his previous absences was due in part to conversations Mahan had with the city attorney.

"After getting some insight from the city attorney, I personally am not interested in litigating whether or not he was sick two weeks ago," Mahan said. "Should he continue to request excused absences, I personally will want to hear a better explanation for what the illness is."

Mahan's office released a list of the removed appointments and who will be filling in the vacancies.

Public Safety, Finance, & Strategy Support: Jimenez, Doan, Cohen, Kamei and Batra

Jimenez, Doan, Cohen, Kamei and Batra Community & Economic Development: Foley, Jimenez, Ortiz, Kamei and Batra

Foley, Jimenez, Ortiz, Kamei and Batra Neighborhood Services & Education: Davis, Ortiz, Doan, Batra and Candelas

Davis, Ortiz, Doan, Batra and Candelas Arts Commission: Councilmember Pam Foley

Councilmember Pam Foley Downtown Parking Board: Councilmember Dev Davis

Councilmember Dev Davis Library and Education Commission: Vice Mayor Rosemary Kamei

Vice Mayor Rosemary Kamei San José Youth Empowerment Alliance: Councilmember Domingo Candelas

Councilmember Domingo Candelas Santa Clara Valley Habitat Agency Governing Board: Councilmember Sergio Jimenez

Councilmember Sergio Jimenez Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) Board: Councilmember David Cohen

Councilmember David Cohen Santa Clara VTA Policy Advisory Board – Diridon Station: Councilmember David Cohen

Councilmember David Cohen Silicon Valley Regional Interoperability Project: Councilmember Arjun Batra

Councilmember Arjun Batra Team San José/Convention and Visitors Bureau: Councilmember Pam Foley

Councilmember Pam Foley Schools and City Collaborative: Councilmember Domingo Candelas