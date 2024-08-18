Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in San Jose car accident

A bicyclist was taken to a hospital in San Jose Sunday morning after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car, police said.

Officers are investigating an auto vs. bicyclist collision in the 700 block of South Jackson Avenue, police said on social media around 11 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.

The bicyclist's condition stabilized, but he remains in critical condition, the San Jose Police Department said on social media around 1:30 p.m.

The roadway has also reopened, police said.