San Jose authorities announce seven arrests in organized sideshow investigation

San Jose Police on Thursday said nine people have been indicted on charges related to organizing several sideshows that have happened in the city over the past four years.

"Arrest warrants of $200,000 each were issued and yesterday seven of the nine suspects were taken into custody. Two are still at large and we expect to have them in custody shortly," said San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph.

Police said the nine suspects are from cities across the Bay Area. Officers allege the group promoted over 20 sideshows using anonymous social media accounts, attracting hundreds of cars and even more spectators.

"These sideshows have resulted in eight police vehicles being attacked by participants, dozens of firearms discharged and seized, eight police vehicle windows shattered, numerous instances of lasers pointed at officers on the ground and in our helicopter, six pedestrians struck by reckless drivers leading to major injuries and two officers hit by participants vehicles," said Chief Joseph.

Santa Clara County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jay Boyarski says all nine suspects have been charged with felony conspiracy and face up to five plus years in prison.

"I hope those consequences are dire enough to make someone think twice before using our streets for their social media stunts," said Boyarski.

The arrests come after a sideshow incident near Santana Row last summer that led to injuries for an SJPD officer and a spectator. Police said in that incident sideshow attendees damaged the officer's patrol car and prevented him from providing aid to the injured spectator A total of seven people were arrested in connection with that sideshow.

Mayor Matt Mahan thanked the police and the district attorney's office for their work on this case and gave out this warning to anyone else thinking about planning more sideshows in the city.

"This is serious business, you're putting your life and others at risk. We may not, as the chief mentioned, may not catch you the night you attend or promote or participate in a sideshow. Maybe not the day or week after but you will be caught. You will be held accountable," said Mayor Mahan.