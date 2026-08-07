San Jose police arrest man suspected in at least 6 armed robberies

A South Bay man has been arrested following a string of armed robberies that targeted San Jose businesses over the last several weeks, police said.

According to officers, the first robbery took place on June 18 around 1:35 a.m. at a business on the 5800 block of Camden Avenue, near Malpas Drive. An adult male suspect entered the business and brandished a firearm at an employee, before leaving the scene with cash.

As police investigated, detectives said they found evidence linking the suspect to at least five additional armed robberies in San Jose in June and July.

"The businesses varied from smoke shops, convenience stores, to motels," police said in a statement Thursday.

Police said the suspect was connected to a June 30 robbery on the 2400 block of Stevens Creek Boulevard near Interstate 880, a July 15 robbery on the 1300 block of Blossom Hill Road in South San Jose and a July 17 robbery on the 5800 block of Camden Avenue.

The suspect was also linked two East San Jose robberies in three days, a July 18 robbery on the 2500 block of Fontaine Road and a July 20 robbery on the 2400 block of Alvin Road.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect with the help of patrol officers, the department's Real Time Intelligence Center and automated license plate readers. Arrest and search warrants were obtained.

Andrew Fiddler, who is suspected in a series of armed robberies in San Jose. Fiddler was arrested on July 21, 2026. San Jose Police Department

On July 21, detectives found the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Andrew Fiddler of San Jose. Police said a search warrant for an associated residence in San Jose located evidence of the robberies.

Fiddler was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery.

Anyone with additional information about the robberies or similar cases is urged to contact Detective Ledesma of the department over email or by calling 408-277-4166.