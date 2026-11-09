Suspects from Sacramento, Stockton, Tracy arrested in armed robbery of San Jose family

Three suspects were arrested weeks after an August armed robbery of a family at their San Jose home, police said on Monday.

The robbery happened on August 7 at about 10:30 p.m. at a home in East San Jose. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that a family of three, two adults and a child, had just arrived home and parked their vehicle in their driveway when they were approached by two male suspects. The suspect pulled out weapons and forcibly took the victims' jewelry and other belongings, police said.

It was not disclosed whether anyone was injured. Police said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before officer arrived.

Robbery detectives began an investigation and using automated license plate reader data, they identified the suspect vehicle and later were able to identify both primary suspects and an additional suspect, police said.

(L-R) Dennis Jackson, Charles Gaston, Richard Burton San Jose Police Department

The suspects were identified as 19-year-old Dennis Jackson of Stockton, 30-year-old Charles Gaston of Sacramento, and 32-year-old Richard Burton of Tracy. Police said detectives obtained arrest warrants for each suspect and search warrants for their homes.

On October 22, detectives located Jackson in Stockton and located Gaston in Sacramento and both men were arrested, police said. On October 26, Burton was taken into custody in Tracy.

All three suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of armed robbery.

Police asked with information about this case or similar cases to contact Detective Ortega #4834 of department's robbery unit at 4834@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.