Teen suspects arrested in San Jose armed robbery of couple after bank withdrawal

Two teenage suspects were arrested in San Jose after a couple was robbed at gunpoint after withdrawing money from their bank, police said Friday.

The incident happened on October 23 at about 11:45 a.m. in the area of Toyon Avenue and Holly Drive in East San Jose. According to San Jose police, the victims were driving home from their bank when a vehicle stopped in front of them and two armed suspects got out and approached the victims' car.

The two pointed their guns and demanded money from both victims, with one victim handing her purse to the suspects, police said. Both suspects then got back into their vehicle and fled from the scene.

The suspects' vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the day, police said. The suspects were eventually located and found to be juveniles; they were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for armed robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Detectives also identified the same two suspects as being responsible for an armed robbery the day before on the 1000 block of Ivy Glen Drive, about two-and-a-half miles west of the first robbery. Police said the robbery was similar, with the suspects following the victim home after the victim had withdrawn money from their bank.

In that case, one suspect was armed when they approached the victim and demanded the victim's wallet, police said. The victim complied and the suspects drove away in a stolen vehicle.

Police urged anyone with information about these cases to contact Detective Marte #4621 at 408-277-4166 or email 4621@sanjoseca.gov.