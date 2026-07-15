2 arrested in San Jose armed carjacking; 3rd suspect sought

Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking outside a San Jose home last month, police said, as investigators continue to search for a third suspect in the case.

According to officers, the carjacking took place at a North San Jose residence on June 21, shortly before 4:30 a.m. Three male suspects forced entry into a silver Chevrolet Corvette sports car that was parked in the driveway.

Police said the victim heard a commotion and exited his home, at which point the suspects brandished a firearm. The suspects fled in the Corvette before police arrived.

Scene of carjacking in North San Jose on June 21, 2026. San Jose Police Department

Detectives with the department's Robbery Unit investigated and identified two of the suspects. Arrest and search warrants were obtained.

On June 30, detectives located the suspects, identified as 20-year-old Alexander Carrillo and 21-year-old Diego Barron, both of San Jose. Carrillo and Barron were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery, carjacking and possession of a stolen vehicle.

In a statement Wednesday, police said they were still trying to identify the third male suspect. Police shared photos of the unidentified suspect, who appears to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt or jacket, a face covering and dark colored pants.

Photos of an unidentified suspect in a carjacking in North San Jose on June 21, 2026. San Jose Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ortega of the department's Robbery Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4166.