San Jose police arrest 8 for alleged gang-related assaults, other crimes

Police in San Jose announced the arrests of eight people, including four teenagers, in connection with alleged gang assaults and other crimes.

In a statement Thursday, officers said the suspects were arrested as part of an investigation that stemmed from an assault on the night of April 4 outside a business on Seven Trees Boulevard in South San Jose.

Police said six people approached an adult male victim and violently assaulted him. The victim, who lost consciousness during the attack, suffered major life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the department's Gang Investigations Unit said they identified the primary suspects as 19-year-old Moses Martinez and 50-year-old William Dehoyos, both of San Jose, along with three juveniles. Police said the suspects are known gang members.

Scene of an April 4, 2026 assault in San Jose that police said was gang-related. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. On July 9, 2026, police announced the arrests of eight people, including four juveniles, in connection with the assault and other crimes. San Jose Police Department

The investigation also linked the suspects to a separate assault that took place in Sunnyvale in March. Detectives identified three additional suspects as 18-year-old Alexander Illescas of Mountain View, 21-year-old Demetrius Martinez of San Jose and a fourth juvenile.

Police said one of the juvenile suspects was also connected to a gang-motivated brandishing of a firearm at an apartment complex on The Woods Drive in South San Jose in February.

According to officers, ranged in age from 15 to 17 years of age and were all San Jose residents.

After obtaining search and arrest warrants, detectives conducted a multi-agency operation to arrest the suspects. On June 24, authorities arrested Demetrius Martinez, Moses Martinez and three of the juvenile suspects in San Jose, while Illescas was arrested in Mountain View.

Five days later, police arrested Dehoyos in San Jose. On July 1, police arrested the 17-year-old juvenile suspect in Modoc County in the northeast corner of California.

Police said the suspects were booked into either Santa Clara County Jail or juvenile hall for multiple crimes, including gang-related attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.