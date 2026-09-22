San Jose man accused of murders after 2 people found dead

A San Jose man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead in two separate locations over the weekend, police said.

Around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, an officer was flagged down by a man who claimed he had committed a homicide, prompting an investigation. Officers went to Lelong and Alma avenues, near the Guadalupe River and Highway 87, and found the body of a deceased male.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Marcelino Castro, was taken into custody.

Marcelino Castro, who was arrested on suspicion of two homicides in San Jose on Sep. 19, 2026. San Jose Police Department.

Police said Castro provided additional information to detectives about a second homicide near Autumn Parkway and Coleman Avenue, more than 2 miles north of where the first homicide took place. Detectives went to the location and found the body of a second deceased person.

Castro was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of two counts of murder.

Police did not provide additional information about the victims or how they died.

The incidents are the 20th and 21st homicides in San Jose this year. Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the homicides are under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Van Den Broeck or Detective Estantino of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.