San Gregorio State Beach doubles in size as historic ranch becomes public land

San Gregorio State Beach is now roughly twice its size after expanding into the formerly private ranch, San Gregorio Ranch.

The ranch spans about 245 acres and sits at the junction of Highway 1 and Highway 84, with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. In the 1960s, the previous owner reached an agreement with Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit, with the intent of protecting the property's recreational and agricultural value.

The nonprofit recently bought the ranch for $10 million and is donating it to the state.

"It's not common to get a piece of California that has really not been developed and have it be an opportunity to add to public land. So, it's really exciting for us," Chris Spohrer, Santa Cruz district superintendent with California State Parks, told CBS News Bay Area.

Spohrer said that with this new property under state jurisdiction comes regulations.

"This place has a long history of supporting the queer community and has been used as a clothing-optional recreational spot," he said. "And as it becomes a part of California State Parks, it will be managed as a state beach, and regulations there are to try and make a welcoming and safe environment for all users. So, clothing-optional recreation won't be allowed in the future, but it's something we appreciate as a history."

San Gregorio Ranch, with its isolated shores, is known as one of the state's oldest nude beaches. But now, a sign posted at the entrance of the beach walkway is prohibiting just that.

"Education outreach and contact is always going to be our first effort. Fines and citations and things like that are really reserved for uncooperative noncompliance, but don't really expect to see a lot of that," Spohrer said.

Elizabeth Gatt lives down the street from the state beach.

"We're really excited that more land is being protected on our coast and to combine this big piece with San Gregorio beach. It's amazing. It's so gorgeous and well loved," Gatt told CBS News Bay Area. "There's an even bigger opportunity for more people to enjoy it even more time."

Under state parks' jurisdiction, there will now be a park ranger and maintenance patrol monitoring this new part of the beach.

"We're so excited to be able to bring people to this magical place," Peg Danielson, the operations director with Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks, told CBS News Bay Area.

"It was a really big community center and it's been open to the public for the last 50 years," she said. "And there was a couple of really sweet caretakers who lived here and they did run some cattle. And the man who owned the property was really interested in conservation."

Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks, a nonprofit organization, will be maintaining the day-to-day operations of San Gregorio State Beach.

"Got some fishermen over there, got some people walking around, people are using it. People are loving it already," Danielson said.

CBS News Bay Area also reached out to the American Association for Nude Recreation (AANR), North America's largest membership organization supporting skinny dipping and nude sunbathing. Organizers advocate for responsible clothing-optional use of public lands.

"The private beach at San Gregorio is distinguished by its long history of clothing-optional use," AANR member Bob Morton said in a statement. He said that he and his family members have visited the beach over the years. "The beach, which was once informally dubbed 'Bare Bottom Beach' in its early days, has never had much in the way of amenities. It's hard to improve on the fundamentals that nature has to offer.

And while it comes at a cost for some beachgoers who enjoyed the freedom of being clothes-free at San Gregorio Ranch, for others, they're optimistic about expanding and preserving the stunning California landscape for generations to come.

"I think such a quintessential California experience with having small town, farms, ocean," Gatt said.