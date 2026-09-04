Northbound 101 in San Francisco to close for roadwork over Labor Day weekend. Here's what to know.

Drivers who rely on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco should expect major delays over Labor Day weekend, as a stretch of the freeway will be closed for construction work.

Caltrans said northbound 101 at Hospital Curve, between Cesar Chavez and 17th Street, will be closed beginning Friday, Sept. 4 at 11 p.m. The closure will continue until 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7.

The agency said the closure is necessary to complete major pavement repair work as part of the "Fab 4 Hospital Curve Rehabilitation Project," which began last fall. An additional closure is scheduled for later this month.

👋Reminder!

Northbound U.S. 101 Bayshore Freeway (Hospital Curve) closed in SF throughout Labor Day Weekend between CChavez & 17th St.



🚨Closure starts!

Friday, Sept. 4 at 11 pm to Monday, Sept. 7 at 6am.



🛣️Use northbound I-280 to avoid delays.#BeWorkZoneAlert pic.twitter.com/E73xrVjSRh — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) September 3, 2026

"Work crews will conduct 24/7 operations during each closure weekend to ensure timely structural improvements," Caltrans said in a statement.

During the closure, northbound traffic will be directed off the freeway at the Cesar Chavez exit. All southbound lanes will remain open.

Caltrans is recommending several alternate routes around the closure. Drivers headed to Downtown San Francisco or the Bay Bridge to the East Bay are urged to take northbound 101 to Interstate 280.

To get onto the Bay Bridge from I-280, exit at Sixth Street, make a right turn at Bryant Street and take the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 80.

For drivers going to Van Ness Avenue, take southbound I-280 and exit Monterey Boulevard and make a right. Continue onto San Jose Avenue and onto Guerrero Street. Take a right at Cesar Chavez and then a left onto Van Ness.

Caltrans is discouraging trucks from using this detour due to a sharp turn.

Travelers to and from San Francisco International Airport are being encouraged to use Interstate 280 and Interstate 380, avoiding Highway 101 north of the airport.

The use of public transit is also being encouraged to get around the closure. On Labor Day, BART will run on a Sunday schedule, and parking will be free at all stations except Milpitas and Berryessa / North San Jose.

Caltrans will again close the northbound direction of Highway 101 for construction from Friday, Sept. 18 at 11 p.m. through Monday Sept. 21 at 6 a.m.