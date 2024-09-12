San Francisco's iconic Transamerica Pyramid reopens to public after renovation

The Transamerica Pyramid, the crown jewel of Downtown San Francisco, reopened its doors Thursday with all the pomp and circumstance fit for a historical landmark following an 18-month renovation.

The pyramid's lobby has opened to the public for the first time in four years. The building's entrance has a small cafe, a flower shop and a bookstore visitors can use. The top floors were converted into board rooms and lounge areas only open to the building's tenants. Those lucky enough to see the top get a full view of Coit Tower, Chinatown and the Bay.

But John Krizek, remembers a time when the Transamerica Pyramid had to convince the city to fall in love with it.

"A building of this shape and height. It was quite a shock," Krizek said.

He joined the Transamerica Corporation public relations team in 1968, when triangular architecture was just a twinkle in the eye of the city. He watched the company sell the idea of what the skyscraper could be. Despite protests from artists and pushback from residents, the building made it to opening day in 1972.

Although the Transamerica Corporation no longer has its headquarters in the building, the company still depicts an image of the building on the company's logo.

Krizek reminisced about the past while standing on nearly 50 years of history 27 floors up.

"I'm so glad I lived this long to be able to see it. I'm the, apparently, the last living relic of that Transamerica crew."

The building and the adjacent Transamerica Redwood Park were closed off to the public during the pandemic. Since then, the building was purchased by a luxury Manhattan group, Shvo. The buyer, Michael Shvo, says he wants to bring life back into downtown San Francisco.

"People will see today that downtown isn't just about work," Shvo said.

The plaza will be open to all on Sunday.

