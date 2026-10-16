San Francisco gridlock likely with latest 101 closure, major weekend events. Here's what to know.

Drivers planning to travel into San Francisco this weekend should expect delays due to Caltrans construction work along with major events taking place in the city.

For the third weekend in less than two months, a stretch of Highway 101 at Hospital Curve will be closed for repaving. While drivers are being urged to use alternate routes, some lanes on the Interstate 280 extension will be closed for road work.

In addition, several major events are scheduled for the upcoming weekend, with Saturday afternoon being particularly busy.

At 12:30 p.m., the Golden State Valkyries are hosting the Atlanta Dream for Game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Chase Center. In Golden Gate Park, musicians T-Pain, Ari Lennox and others are holding a concert at Robin Williams Meadow that is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Several "No Kings" events are also planned in the city on Saturday.

Other events scheduled for Saturday afternoon include the Bearrison Street Fair in SoMa along with the Brava Block Party and Potrero Hill Festival, which are both being held in Potrero Hill.

On Sunday, a stretch of Mission Street and Ocean Avenue in the Excelsior neighborhood will be closed for a Sunday Streets event. Meanwhile, Diplo's Run Club 5K will be held at Golden Gate Park.

Another Highway 101 Closure

All southbound lanes and one northbound lane will be closed between westbound Interstate 80 and Cesar Chavez Street beginning on Friday, Oct. 16 at 11 p.m., according to Caltrans officials. The road is expected to reopen on Monday, Oct. 19 at 6 a.m.

Officials are recommending multiple detours around the closure.

5th St. offramp from WB-80

• Harrison to 6th St.

• Left on 6th St.

• SB-280 onramp

Either

• Continue SB-280 to SB 101

Or

• SB-280 Pennsylvania Ave. offramp

• Right turn on C Chavez St.

• SB-101 onramp from C. Chavez St.

8th St. (signed 9th St.) offramp from WB-80

• Harrison to 10th St.

• Left on 10th St.

• Continue onto Potrero St.

• SB-101 onramp from Potrero St.

Caltrans said another closure of Highway 101 is planned next month to complete repaving the southbound lanes. The upcoming closure is tentatively scheduled from Friday, Nov. 6 to Monday, Nov. 9.

Interstate 280 Lane Reductions

Along with the 101 closures, the agency is performing road work on northbound Interstate 280 between Mariposa Street and the 280/101 interchange during overnight hours. Two lanes will be closed, while one lane will remain open.

The lane closures are scheduled from 10 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday, with another closure scheduled from 10 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Taking Transit

BART announced on social media that longer trains will be running this weekend during the Highway 101 closure.

BART will be running longer trains this weekend during the U.S. 101 Bayshore Freeway closure. https://t.co/0wlRvvrUiw — BART (@SFBART) October 15, 2026

The agency noted that on Sunday, crews will be performing work between the San Leandro and Bay Fair station to manage vegetation in the area. Green Line service between Berryessa/North San Jose and Daly City will not be running, but all stations will be open.

Green Line riders in the East Bay are urged to take the Orange Line to Bay Fair and transfer to a Blue Line train. Meanwhile, riders in San Francisco are urged to take the Blue Line to Bay Fair and transfer to an Orange Line train.

In San Francisco, Muni has announced several bus lines will be rerouted for upcoming events this weekend. A full summary of changes is available on the agency's website.