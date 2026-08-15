San Francisco's long-awaited The Mess Hall opens at Presidio Tunnel Tops

For many years, San Francisco's Presidio has been evolving, most recently with the addition of the Tunnel Tops park, which has become a favorite weekend spot for locals and tourists alike. On Saturday, it opened The Mess Hall at the Presidio, an eclectic new restaurant that proves the old saying, "good things come to those who wait."

The Presidio first began guarding the Bay in 1776, so things move a little slower there. That includes the newest restaurant, The Mess Hall at the Presidio, which co-founder Rob Gaon said has been in the works for "3.8 years" now.

"You walk into the Presidio, it's like going back in time in California, right?" he said. "Um, you know, working with a federal agency has its challenges."

It's the first brick-and-mortar dining spot on the Tunnel Tops, although it's actually the top half of a wooden building, circa 1898, that was moved to its location at the top of the hill.

"They picked it up, put it in the parking lot," said Gaon. "It sat in the parking lot while they were building the park for four years. And then they built a foundation and moved it to this location."

The former Army butcher shop, feed store and mailroom now offers a cocktail and wine bar, cafe, specialty foods market, and a restaurant serving a collection of seafood, Korean dishes, and sandwiches and burgers — what Gaon refers to as "elevated fast food." But with the crowd that showed up on Saturday, the food was anything but fast.

"Uh, the food I've had so far has been good once we've gotten it. We've been waiting for about an hour," said San Francisco resident Phil Zahniel.

But just as he was saying that, a harried and apologetic server brought out his burger.

"Oh, all right. That's everything," Phil said, as the worker apologized again. "No worries, you guys are doing great. Keep it up. Thank you," Phil said.

"The locals have been saying, 'Oh my gosh, we've been following this thing for years, we're so excited.' And they have come out in masses today, a little overwhelming," said Gaon with a laugh.

But if the service wasn't exactly breathtaking, the views from the restaurant were. Just about every major landmark in the city — the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, the Palace of Fine Arts, the downtown skyline — is all part of the Mess Hall's vista.

"It's crazy amazing. This is what San Francisco's all about, I feel like," said San Francisco resident Janette Marcelo, sitting at one of the outdoor tables. "You just come here, and you're like, 'OK, I'm so happy that I live here.'"

The 6,200-square-foot space overlooks Crissy Field and has room for 81 people indoors and another 120 people on the outdoor patio. For many, the history of the building and its location only add to the experience.

"They really took the time to think about the history of this place and integrate it with our life today and the hope for the future," said diner Juli Polanco. "There's families and children outside. What a great continuity of life on this special place."

"I'm interested in history," said Leanne Chappell from Davis. "I really like the idea that the Presidio is keeping the historical side of what was here. It feels like it will be here forever."

There aren't a lot of restaurants that enjoy that kind of longevity these days. So, if the Mess Hall at the Presidio follows the normal timelines in the area, it may have a better chance than most, providing that customers are willing to bring a little patience with them.