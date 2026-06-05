San Francisco sues landlord for allegedly housing tenants in fire-damaged building

A landlord in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood is facing a lawsuit after allegedly allowing tenants to live in a fire-damaged building for nearly three months.

City Attorney David Chiu's office announced Thursday that a lawsuit was filed against Golden Tiger LLC and Adam La, owners of a six-story building on 155 Hyde Street. Officials said the building was damaged in a fire on June 11, 2025.

"Following the fire, this landlord somehow thought it was acceptable for tenants to live in a fire-damaged building without heat or power," Chiu said in a statement. "Our entire city family came together to support these tenants and keep the neighborhood safe. Now it's time for this property owner to do his part."

1 alarm fire on the 100 block of Hyde. Electrical fire and multiple people assisted off of the fire escape. Fire is contained and crews are still working between Golden Gate Ave and Turk St. #SFFD pic.twitter.com/nHWpa4E58Y — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 12, 2025

Mayor Daniel Lurie added, "We expect landlords to be partners in that effort, but if they decide instead to undermine the health and safety of our residents, we will hold them accountable."

Officials said the fire caused "substantial" damage to the building's electrical system and broiler, which left the property without electricity, gas, hot water and working elevators.

In response, the Department of Building Inspection issued several notices of violation and orders of abatement for unsafe building conditions. The city's Human Services Agency and the Red Cross also provided temporary relocation for about 90 tenants, mostly immigrant families.

Officials said an inspection in August revealed the owners allowed the tenants to re-occupy the building but had not restored power or utilities. The owners allegedly provided tenants with small butane-powered camping stoves to cook food and heat water and stored extra stoves next to the source of the fire.

Following the inspection, the San Francisco Fire Department issued a notice of violation for multiple fire code violations including lack of power, insufficient alarm system, a nonfunctioning elevator and unpermitted open flame cooking devices.

The fire department held an administrative hearing, issuing an order of abatement requiring the property to be vacated. Public Works crews provided interim power and relocation services were provided to 89 tenants before the building was vacated on Sep. 3, nearly three months after the fire.

Chiu's office said the lawsuit alleges the landlord created a public nuisance that endangers health and safety in the Tenderloin, violated the state's Unfair Competition Law and violated building and fire codes.

The city is seeking penalties and fees, along with reimbursement for the costs of relocating tenants and providing temporary power.