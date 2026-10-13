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Suspect getting away from San Francisco police dies in scooter crash, officers say

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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A man who was attempting to get away from San Francisco police on a scooter died during a crash Monday morning, officers said.

Around 11:25 a.m., police said they found a man who had an outstanding warrant near Mission and 8th Streets. As officers attempted to detain the suspect, he fled the area on a scooter.

During the pursuit, the suspect struck what was described as a "street fixture" and was injured, police said.

Officers rendered aid to the suspect and paramedics took him to a local hospital. In a statement Monday afternoon, police said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police did not release the suspect's identity or what the suspect was wanted for.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.

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