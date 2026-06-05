San Francisco police arrest Oakland man accused of crashing into Castro District business

An Oakland man accused of crashing into a San Francisco business and leaving the scene last weekend has been arrested, police said on Friday.

The crash happened shortly after 1:45 a.m. along Castro Street. Video showed the driver crashing into Cafe Mystique and part of the Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar. The video also showed the driver exiting the vehicle and walking away from the scene.

Investigators were able to identify 30-year-old Kejwine Patts of Oakland as a suspect. Patts was arrested on Friday for vandalism and non-injury hit-and-run.

The owner of Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar told CBS News Bay Area that it could cost him about $200,000 in damage.