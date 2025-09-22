San Francisco police seize dirt bikes, ATV in stunt driving crackdown

Police in San Francisco made multiple arrests and seized dirt bikes and an ATV in connection with a crackdown on illegal stunt driving over the weekend.

With the help of license plate readers, drones and surveillance cameras, along with physical surveillance, six dirt bikes were seized along with an ATV during the operation on Sunday. Two people were booked on suspicion of possession of stolen motorcycles and two were cited for driving without licenses and registration.

"We have the technology, we have the officers, and we have a clear message: This dangerous behavior has no place in San Francisco," Mayor Daniel Lurie posted on social media.

According to officers, the operation is in response to a rise in illegal dirt bike activity throughout the Bay Area. Police said large groups of riders, often riding bikes that are unregistered and not street legal, overwhelm streets and ride recklessly on roads, sidewalks and pedestrian zones.

Police said four of the seized bikes were stolen from communities in other parts of the state, including Atascadero, Grass Valley, Modesto and Yuba City.

"Anyone who engages is this illegal activity in San Francisco will be held accountable," interim police chief Paul Yep said in a statement.

Officers said Monday that the cases remain under investigation and officers will be following up on leads to identify additional suspects.

Anyone with additional info is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.