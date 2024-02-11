San Francisco search and rescue crews help surfer in distress at Ocean Beach

A surfer in distress was helped to shore by San Francisco Fire on Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for the department said.

First responders received a 911 call around 4:24 p.m. from Ocean Beach near the Lincoln Stairwell. An observant surfer noticed a surfboard washing ashore by itself and believed that to be a sign of distress, fire officials said.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter was called out to assist, but the surfer who had become unattached to the board's leash had made it to the surf line and appeared to be OK, SF Fire said.

The surfer was able to return to shore and was in good condition as of 4:48 p.m., SF Fire said.