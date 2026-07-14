San Francisco rideshare passenger arrested after leaving behind meth, police say

Police in San Francisco arrested a man on multiple drug charges over the weekend after he allegedly left behind a bag containing methamphetamine in the back of a rideshare vehicle.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Tenderloin Station were flagged down by a rideshare driver on Turk Street. The driver told officers that a passenger left a backpack containing suspected narcotics.

A search of the backpack yielded what police described as a "large amount" of suspected meth.

Following the search, officers worked with the driver to arrange for the backpack to be returned to the passenger, who was staying at a local motel. Officers were able to place the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Jessie Ottman-Combs of Sacramento, under arrest.

Police said they searched Ottman-Combs' room and found two cellphones, two tablets and drug paraphernalia. According to officers, a total of 355.7 grams of methamphetamine was seized.

Methamphetamine that police said was seized after a backpack containing meth was found in a rideshare in San Francisco on July 12, 2026. San Francisco Police Department

Ottman-Combs was booked into San Francisco Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and transportation or sale of methamphetamine.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact San Francisco Police at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".