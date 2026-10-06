San Francisco police arrest 5 after dozens of retail thefts at REI store

Five people suspected in nearly dozens of thefts from the REI store in San Francisco have been arrested as part of the city's ongoing retail theft crackdown, police said.

Officers said Tuesday that the suspects, who were arrested last month, stole nearly $20,000 from the co-op's location on Brannan Street.

"These arrests follow SFPD's expanded efforts to combat retail theft across the city with increased enforcement, training, and closer partnerships with retailers, leading to more arrests and a decrease in theft cases this year," police said in a statement.

One of the suspects in a series of retail thefts targeting the REI store in San Francisco. On Oct. 6, 2026, police announced the arrests of five people suspected of stealing nearly $20,000 in merchandise from the co-op. San Francisco Police Department

The arrests began on Sept. 6, when officers arrested 28-year-old Henry Le on suspicion of theft and burglary. Le is accused of stealing nearly $6,000 in Yeti merchandise during 11 incidents between July 29 and Aug. 31.

A second suspect, identified as 36-year-old Benjamin Buckingham, was arrested on Sept. 23 on suspicion of burglary and grand theft. Buckingham is accused of stealing $3,900 in duffel bags in three separate thefts between Aug. 4 and Aug. 31.

Two additional suspects, identified as 44-year-old Piero Alioto and 56-year-old Antonio Stewart, are accused of working together in multiple thefts. Police said Alioto and Stewart stole $2,400 items from REI during five incidents between June 15 and Sept. 8.

Alioto was arrested on Sept. 28 on suspicion of multiple theft and drug charges, while Stewart was arrested on Sept. 30 on suspicion of theft.

Police said a fifth suspect, identified as 37-year-old Daniel De La Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of retail theft after he allegedly carried unpaid merchandise out of the store on Sept. 30. According to officers, De La Rosa previously targeted the store at least six times, starting on July 1.

During De La Rosa's arrest, officers said they recovered $1,286.78 in merchandise. De La Rosa is suspected of stealing more than $6,700 over the course of seven incidents.

Police said the arrests are part of an ongoing partnership between the store and SFPD to counter retail theft.

In August, police announced the arrests of three other suspects linked to thefts at the REI store. According to officers, the previously arrested suspects stole nearly $20,000 in items.

Between April and September, SFPD officers said they arrested 874 people on suspicion of retail theft, an increase of 22% compared to the previous six months.

More than $418,000 in stolen merchandise has been recovered in the past year, police said.