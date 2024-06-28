San Francisco politicos react to first presidential debate

In the 24 hours since the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle, democrats in the Bay Area and around the country are questioning President Biden's performance.

It's a political hangover that some democrats are feeling, after hoping for a powerful performance from Biden to counter questions of his mental competency for another four years in office.

"It was very, very hard to watch," Mark Buell told CBS News Bay Area.

"I think Joe Biden has been an excellent president," he continued. "The question on everybody's mind is, should he have signed up for a second term? And since he decided to do it, the expectation is that he can be a very competitive candidate. And I don't think last night demonstrated that."

Following Biden's debate performance Buell now says the party should consider making room for another - perhaps younger - candidate.

He says democrats have a strong group on deck if they do choose to prop up another candidate. At the top of the list are Bay Area natives Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Gavin Newsom, both of whom Buell has close ties to. Others reportedly being considered are transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

"I've known Gavin's family all my life," Buell explained. "I was also Kamala Harris's Finance Chair for her first race and her second race, and chaired her campaign for the Senate," he added.

"The sooner Biden makes a decision, were he to make the decision not to run, it would give five people that I could think off of the top of my head a chance to mount a campaign and tell the American people where they stand.

Both Newsom and Harris were quick to defend the president after the debate, highlighting his answers and honesty against false information repeated by Trump.

Young democrats are also concerned about the viability of the ticket heading into November.

Jeffrey Kwong leads the Harvey Milk Democratic Club. He says the lack of energy around the Biden campaign - even in progressive San Francisco - is concerning.

"The reality is based on yesterday's performance, which we cannot unwatch, we're going to lose November, and that's a sad reality," said Kwong.

Chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party John Dennis said Biden's debate performance tees up Trump for another victory.

"I wasn't terribly confident prior to the debate, I think Donald Trump might be in a glide path to success and victory in November, I don't care who they put on the ballot in November," Dennis said of the Democratic party.

For Buell, the stakes are only growing, but his commitment to the democratic party is unshaken. Be it for Biden, or an alternative.

"This is the most important election of our lifetime," said Buell. "I think democracy itself is on the ballot, and there's no question in my mind that Trump has to be stopped at all costs."