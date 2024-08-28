San Francisco police to send "Dear John" letters to combat illegal prostitution in the Mission

San Francisco officials on Wednesday announced new initiatives to combat illegal prostitution on Shotwell Street in the Mission District, including the mailing of "Dear John" letters to the owners of vehicles seen soliciting in the neighborhood.

Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Hillary Ronen unveiled the set of strategies which aims to address safety concerns on Shotwell Street. While police have increased their enforcement efforts in the Mission over the past year, residents have complained to city officials that problems persist.

Last spring, one Shotwell resident called on more police activity following an incident where a suspected sex worker assaulted a homeless person. Police also installed concrete barriers at one hotspot to keep johns away.

The announcement said the new measures follow numerous meetings between city agencies and local community members, reflecting the city's responsiveness to their requests. It noted that the SFPD has made 72 arrests in multiple enforcement operations in the last four months around Shotwell Street.

"By working with the community, we've developed solutions that will make the Mission safer for all," said Breed.

The use of "Dear John" letters detailed in the announcement involves sending warning letters to the registered owners of vehicles spotted soliciting prostitution. The goal is to discourage the behavior by informing drivers that vehicle activity is being monitored in the area. The letter's contents could be received by others residing at the vehicle owner's address when it arrives. City officials are also encouraging community members to submit tips about people engaging in solicitation or prostitution.

As part of the new strategies, the city plans to install additional barriers along Shotwell Street, similar to the barriers installed on Capp Street. There will also be new license-plate reading cameras authorized under Prop E set up to deter individuals from soliciting prostitution and engaging in related crimes.

"My office has given these neighbors and this issue a great deal of attention, and we have been working with City departments to come up with meaningful solutions, including outreach to sex workers to get them support and protections, and ultimately off the streets," said Supervisor Hillary Ronen.

The SFPD will continue to enforce the law by issuing citations and making arrests for those involved in illegal prostitution. The "Dear John" letters, which have proven effective in other jurisdictions, will be an additional part of the city's efforts.

"Illegal sex work degrades the quality of life in our city, and it cannot be tolerated," said SFPD Chief Bill Scott.