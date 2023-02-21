New concrete barriers to deter Capp Street sex work stir additional controversy

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco firefighters union is raising public safety concerns about new concrete barriers put up to deter sex work on Capp Street.

Neighbors have complained about rampant prostitution in the area. The heavier barriers went up recently to replace the previous metal and wood versions which people either moved or drove right through.

The barriers are only up on one side of the block. But the local San Francisco Firefighters Union 798 raised questions about them slowing emergency response.

They tweeted "Selfish decisions that put others at risk can have dire consequences." The post went on to ask, "If you were trapped in a building, how long would you like to wait?"

San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen represents the district Capp Street is in. She says she has been working with both residents and sex workers to try and find a solution and believes that solution is legalization.

Her office released a statement earlier this month calling for a move towards "decriminalization and ultimately legalization and regulation of sex work."

"Really, the main goal here is to get the sex workers off residential streets and the johns and the pimps off residential streets but also provide a safe place for people to conduct business," said Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide for Supervisor Ronen.

Ronen, whose office requested the barriers, replied to the firefighters union with a Twitter post.

"Twitter isn't the place to have serious policy conversations. I'm working deeply on the issue. If you'd like to join, I'd welcome it. In the meantime, the barriers have afforded the residents including countless children the 1st nights of peace they've had in a long time. Call me."

Ronen says the barriers are only temporary and insists the real solution is legalizing sex work.

KPIX spoke with a sex worker who says their voices should be included in the debate

Maxine Doogan is has been a sex worker in the Bay Area for over 30 years and says she plans to continue to be a sex worker for the next 30.

"I don't think too much about what people think. I don't really care what they think. I can't be bothered with what they think," said Doogan, who also works as an activist.

What Doogan does think about is how to make her occupation safer. She's been arrested for prostitution three times over her career and is tired of it.

"You know, when you're arrested, you know you're taken out of your job. You're held in jail, you know? You lose money and that means your kids aren't going to have what they need," said Doogan.

Discussion of legalizing sex work has hit the front pages in recent weeks, with Capp Street in the Mission District at the center of those discussions.

During the day it looks like every other street in the area, but at night that all changes.

"When I get off at nighttime after, at around 9 or 10 p.m., yeah. When I drive by Capp Street I see prostitution, ladies over there," said Evelyn Figueroa, who manages Balompie Café in the area.

She says she's seen an increase in sex workers on the street in the last year.

"These two years or a year ago there's been more activity. More ladies outside, yeah," said Figueroa.

That increase in activity has lead to complaints by some residents. Figueroa said she is all for Ronan's push to legalize and regulate.

"Because that's going to bring money to the city if they legalize it but they should do it not where, not in this area where there's just a lot of families and business so they should have I don't know, a place," she said.

However Doogan doesn't support the concept without some input from sex workers.

"You know the prostitute nation has been working illegally for a hundred years. You know, we're not going to be following any regulation or legalization scheme that is crafted without us," said Doogan

Maxine says Supervisor Ronen's office did not consult with her or any sex workers she knows. She says she doesn't want legalization; she just wants decriminalization.

"Decriminalization means that you're removing the criminal penalties from us to be able to negotiation for our own labor and our own safe work conditions and legalization means that you're going to regulate our business," said Doogan.

She says all she wants is to be able to do her job safely and without the fear of arrest and believes this latest push for legalization is more about trying to control her than to help her.

"Maybe you should wear our high heels for a while and see what that's like, see how that works out for you," said Doogan.

It's an issue that has sparked debate for centuries and one that looks like it will continue long into the future.