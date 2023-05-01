San Francisco police search for missing at-risk woman

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are seeking the public's help in finding an at-risk woman who has been missing for 24 hours.

Patricia Farrell, 69, was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her home in the 400 block of Huron Avenue in San Francisco, police said.

We need your help locating Patricia Farrell. She is considered “at-risk” due to a medical condition. If found, please call 911 and report her current location and physical description. ➡️ https://t.co/IHi1jdVZF2 pic.twitter.com/0wirNEETKi — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) May 1, 2023

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. She is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Farrell was last seen wearing a bright blue Cub's baseball jacket, blue jeans, and dark blue open toed sandals.

Anyone who locates Patricia Farrell should call 911 and report her current location and physical description. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.