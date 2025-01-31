San Francisco police schedule town hall to discuss deadly SoMa shooting

San Francisco police have announced they will hold a virtual town hall meeting next week to release more details about the killing of a shooting suspect following a standoff in the city's South of Market neighborhood on Monday.

Officers initially responded around 4:55 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting in the area of Mission and Ninth streets and arrived to find a man who was being treated by paramedics for gunshot wounds, police said.

After the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries, officers learned the shooting suspect was possibly in a nearby building.

Officers surrounded the building and tried to get the suspect to surrender peacefully and exit the building. The suspect refused to comply and "during this contact an officer involved shooting occurred," police said in a news release hours after the shooting.

Officers then entered the building and found the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and also recovered a firearm. The person's name is not yet being released.

Friends and neighbors identified the victim as Martin Olive, the owner of the Vapor Room, an independent cannabis dispensary on 9th Street.

The town hall will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday online. San Francisco police have a policy of holding a town hall meeting within 10 days of a shooting involving officers.

Following a presentation on the case by SFPD command staff, viewers will be allowed to give public comment by calling (415) 655-0001, providing access code 2662 336 1254 ## and then pressing *3 to raise their hand in speak.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or can send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message. Tipsters can remain anonymous.