San Francisco community members rally to support business owner who was shot

The owner of a San Francisco cannabis business was shot Monday night, and those who know him are rallying to support him as he recovers.

San Francisco police said that around 4:55 p.m., officers were alerted to a report of a shooting in the area of Mission and 9th Streets. When they arrived, they reportedly found a man with gunshot wounds being treated by paramedics.

After the victim was sent to a local hospital due to his life-threatening injuries, officers learned that a suspect in the shooting was possibly in a nearby building. Officers set up a perimeter around the building to coax the suspect to leave and surrender peacefully.

However, the suspect allegedly did not comply and refused to leave the building. Police said a gunfire exchange ensued afterward between the suspect and officers as they attempted to take the man into custody.

Officers then entered the building and found the suspect suffering from life-threatening injuries. The suspect was later pronounced dead.

A shooting in the SoMa District left one person injured on Jan. 27, 2025. Citizen App

Richard Palionny said he was working behind the counter at All Star Cafe when gunshots rang out.

"At first everybody thought it was fireworks, you know, so everybody's turning around looking. And then, yeah after that, everybody just ducked because it just kept going," said Palionny.

Richard said, after that, cops flooded the area.

"We saw like 10 cop cars pull up and then they were all just posted up around the perimeter and waiting," said Palionny.

Richard said he quickly closed up his shop and got out of there. It wasn't until later he learned the man who was shot was the owner of the dispensary across the street.

"He's a very respectful dude. He's cool, he'll talk to you if you're smoking in there, you know. Sometimes he would smoke with us," said Palionny.

Jason Grace said that man is Martin Olive, the owner of the Vapor Room.

"Martin is one of the wittiest, most clever people I've ever known and he doesn't deserve what happened to him," said Grace.

Jason told KPIX he's known Martin for close to 20 years. They met in the Lower Haight when Jason gave Martin a tattoo.

"We became really close, like brothers," said Grace.

Since that time Jason moved up to Oregon with his family. He said Martin has had a tough go.

The original location of the Vapor Room shut down in 2012, then about 10 years ago, Martin had a brain aneurysm.

"And that almost killed him and now for this to happen as well is just pretty crushing," said Grace.

Richard said Martin is now recovering in the hospital in stable condition.

He said friends have been sending video updates and even through this Martin seems to be taking it in stride.

"He had to get stitches all along his chin and he's still you know making jokes," said Grace.

Still Jason knows the road to recovery will be a long one for Martin. That's why he started a fundraiser that has now raised $55,000 dollars and counting.

"To see that that many people have donated there's a sense of love in that and a sense of community and so it got me pretty emotional," said Grace.

Even Richard, who's only met Martin a few times says he could sense he was special.

Now, all he's hoping for is to see Martin back across the street soon.

"If there was one person who would want, who would help to make a change over here, he was really quick to, oh if there was a petition you know to change something he was the first one there, always wanting to help. So I feel like many, many hopes and prayers to that man," said Palionny.