San Francisco police investigating shooting that injured 1 in SoMa District

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police said a shooting in the SoMa District Monday evening left one person injured.

The shooting happened near Mission and 9th streets, just before 5 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Their condition was not known.

According to police, officers were notified that the shooter may be in a nearby building. Police remain at the scene and ask people to avoid 9th Street between Howard and Market streets. 

