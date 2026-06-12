Fleeing theft suspect dead, 2 San Francisco police officers injured after being struck by vehicle

Two police officers and a theft suspect they were chasing in San Francisco were struck by a passing vehicle Friday morning, leaving the suspect dead both officers injured.

The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. in the area of California and Hyde streets in the city's Nob Hill neighborhood. The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to a theft report at a Trader Joe's store and arrived to encounter a suspect. The suspect resisted officers and ran away, with the officers giving chase, police said.

Two officers chased the suspect into the street when all three were hit by a vehicle, with the crash leaving one officer pinned under the vehicle, police said.

Firefighters extricated the officer from under the vehicle and medics took all three to the hospital. Police said that the theft suspect was declared at the hospital, while both officers were being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with the investigation.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.