San Francisco police investigating burglary and shooting

San Francisco police said a burglary Saturday morning ended in a shooting.

Officers responded to a burglary just after 5 a.m. on the 1200 block of 22nd Avenue and were told by the victim that they had shot a gun during the incident, police said.

Investigators did not say if the burglar was injured but said that they had left the scene before officers arrived.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting on the 400 block of 47th Avenue. Police said they found a person who had been shot, and they were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Investigators said they are not confirming whether the two incidents are connected, and both remain under investigation.