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San Francisco police investigating burglary and shooting

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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San Francisco police said a burglary Saturday morning ended in a shooting.

Officers responded to a burglary just after 5 a.m. on the 1200 block of 22nd Avenue and were told by the victim that they had shot a gun during the incident, police said.

Investigators did not say if the burglar was injured but said that they had left the scene before officers arrived.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting on the 400 block of 47th Avenue. Police said they found a person who had been shot, and they were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Investigators said they are not confirming whether the two incidents are connected, and both remain under investigation. 

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