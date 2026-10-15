San Francisco Police Commission meets over drone-related privacy issues

It was a heated San Francisco Police Commission meeting Wednesday night, as people debated the issue of drones.

In 2024, San Franciscans passed Proposition E to allow the police department to use drones. Now, the commission is trying to draft a policy on when and how they are used.

The hot topic Wednesday night was Department General Order 10:12. It addresses privacy issues related to drones, such as when and how they are used. San Franciscans chimed in with hours of public comment. Some speakers asked for the process to be slowed down, to get more community feedback on the DGO.

Before the police commission meeting, there was a protest outside City Hall, with speakers opposing the use of drones. Their main concern is privacy.

"There have been instances of this drone use monitoring civilians in the street," Yehya Abuzaid with the Council on American-Islamic Relations said. "Monitoring people just as they go about their daily business, capturing the whole person. Which is leading to, in my opinion, some egregious violations of our rights."

There is already a policy that states drones are only deployed for public safety response, to help in an active criminal investigation or during training. Abuzaid feels the policy needs to be clearer and have strict privacy protections.

"It's not necessarily about one technology or another; it's about anytime there's a policy that's threatening to violate any of our rights, we stand against it," he said.

Alex Bastian was at the meeting. He formerly worked in the District Attorney's Office and is currently the CEO of the Hotel Council of San Francisco. He says San Francisco Police have made great strides in bringing down crime in the last few years, and feels technology has played a big role.

"What's so important is to, of course, be passionate and also use common sense in this," Bastian said. "Everyone's opinion matters, but I think we can do both. And I think that's the San Francisco way. I'm so encouraged by what we're doing in this city."

In the end, the police commission voted to approve DGO 10:12, with only one dissenting vote. This issue will now go to the Board of Supervisors, where there will be more public input on this issue.

"Yes, we also care about privacy. I personally care about privacy a lot, and we need to continue to have this dialogue," Bastian said. "But at the same time we need to employ common sense solutions to advance public safety."